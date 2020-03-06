Three people received nonlife-threatening injuries Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision at a Grant County intersection.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Mark Lucas Peterson, 29, was westbound on Highway 27 in a 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser when he collided with a 1993 Honda Civic driven by Brock Alan Volker, 28, of Hoffman. Volker was attempting to make a left hand turn onto County Road 11, less than a mile east of Herman, when his vehicle struck Peterson’s vehicle head-on.
Peterson and his passenger, Brenda Mae Peterson, 55, Glenwood, were both transported to Prairie Ridge Hospital in Elbow Lake. Volker was also transported to Elbow Lake.
All three people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts. Alcohol was not a factor.
Assisting the State Patrol was the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the Prairie Ridge Ambulance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.