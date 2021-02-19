The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report of demonstrators on the Enbridge pipeline right-of-way Tuesday morning in Section 4 of Huntersville Township, northeast of Huntersville.
The complainant alleged some of the approximately 30 demonstrators at the worksite were climbing on equipment and pipes.
When law enforcement officers arrived they ordered protestors off the equipment and leave to leave for trespassing on pipeline property. Construction workers at the scene told law enforcement four individuals from the group of demonstrators climbed into the pipe with cold weather gear and sleeping bags.
Most of the protestors left the area but three remained inside the pipe. The section of pipe was approximately 2,250 feet long and the three individuals were approximately 70 feet inside the east end of the pipe. Law enforcement ordered the three protestors out of the pipe but they remained for approximately six hours.
At 5:30 p.m., the three individuals exited the pipe without incident. They were taken into custody, medically cleared and transported to the Wadena County Jail. They were identified as Trinity Shaw-Stewart, 20, of Medford, Oregon, Bonnie Hoekstra, 22, of St. Paul and Jack Keenan, 26, of Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
The Menahga Police Department, the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office and Tri-County Ambulance assisted the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office during the incident.
According to Wadena County court records, each of the defendants now face two gross misdemeanor counts of trespassing and one misdemeanor count of obstructing the legal process. The two gross misdemeanor counts each carry a maximum penalty of 365 days in jail and/or a $3,000 fine. The misdemeanor count carries a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
Bail for the three defendants was posted Feb. 18 by the Minnesota Freedom Fund. Bail was set at $300 with conditions and $3,000 without conditions.
Omnibus hearings for the trio have been scheduled for the afternoon of March 9.
Enbridge Energy began replacing the 337-mile portion of their Line 3 oil pipeline in Minnesota in December 2020. The existing 34-inch pipeline will be replaced by a 36-inch pipeline. Replacement work has already been completed in North Dakota and Wisconsin according to Enbridge.
The pipeline route will cut across the northern portion of Wadena County. Huntersville is 66 miles northeast of Fergus Falls.
