The Fergus Falls Police Department responded to the scene of a three-car crash on the east side of the city on Tuesday near the intersection North Union and Fir avenues.
Police say a vehicle traveling westbound on Fir Avenue failed to stop behind other vehicles and collided with another vehicle directly ahead, which caused that vehicle to collide into a third vehicle. Police did not report any injuries related to the crashes.
