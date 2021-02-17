After a former employee with a no-trespass notice visited Thumper Pond a staff member called the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday.

An Otter Tail County deputy was told the former employee had been involved in an assault at the Ottertail resort which led to the formal notice.

The deputy made contact with the trespasser a short time later and reminded him of the order. The deputy also warned the trespasser he could be arrested or cited if he returned to the resort.

