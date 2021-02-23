A Vergas woman alleged that she had received a phone call from someone who had threatened to kill her. She said she did not recognize the number.
Two deputies answered the Monday evening call and found the vague threat was from a phone number from Tijuana, Mexico. The phone number was from a “TextNow” app. The complainant deleted the app and blocked the number.
