A homeowner on Hazelwood Trail on the north shore of Lake Jewett reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday that between Wednesday, June 9, and Friday, June 11 somebody shot at a double-pane window of their detached garage with a BB gun, leaving a hole and a dent in the frame. The same individuals also possibly broke into a Rubbermaid shed and stole a Troy Bilt brand gas-powered tiller.

Load comments