Emergency medical service personnel responded along with an Otter Tail County deputy Tuesday when a tire exploded in a man’s face, allegedly knocked him out.
The deputy found the injured man had been inflating a tire on a gravel truck when the sidewall of the tire blew and knocked him backward.
He was transported to Perham Health’s emergency room for evaluation and treatment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.