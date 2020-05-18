An Otter Tail County deputy took a report from a complainant Sunday who had found a tire on his boat trailer slashed Saturday.
The trailer had been parked at the public water access on Johnson Lake east of Dalton. The complainant said damage to the tire was estimated at $200-$250.
