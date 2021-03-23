A complainant reported Friday that someone had removed the tires from a jeep parked on their property.
The complainant told the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office they did not know who owned the jeep and had received the information from a neighbor.
An Otter Tail County deputy left a voicemail for the registered owner of the abandoned vehicle. The vehicle was towed to the county impound lot to be held for investigative purposes.
