A complainant reported Friday that someone had removed the tires from a jeep parked on their property.

The complainant told the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office they did not know who owned the jeep and had received the information from a neighbor.

An Otter Tail County deputy left a voicemail for the registered owner of the abandoned vehicle. The vehicle was towed to the county impound lot to be held for investigative purposes.

