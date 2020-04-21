An act of vandalism was reported Friday in Fergus Falls by a complainant who alleged a man had slashed all four tires on his 2009 burgundy Chevrolet Silverado.
The person was identified as a heavy-set male with black hair and a blue parka-style coat.
A Fergus Falls police officer sent a message to the Duluth Police Department at 12:23 p.m. in an attempt to make contact with the suspect.
The damage estimate was placed at $950.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.