An act of vandalism was reported Friday in Fergus Falls by a complainant who alleged a man had slashed all four tires on his 2009 burgundy Chevrolet Silverado.

The person was identified as a heavy-set male with black hair and a blue parka-style coat. 

A Fergus Falls police officer sent a message to the Duluth Police Department at 12:23 p.m. in an attempt to make contact with the suspect.

The damage estimate was placed at $950.

Sign up for our email newsletters



Load comments