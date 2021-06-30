The Fergus Falls Police Department is investigating reports of multiple tires that were reportedly slashed on vehicles at a property on West Fir Avenue.
A resident contacted police on Saturday, June 26 about tires on both of their vehicles that were either slashed or the air let out of the tires. Police say upon investigation, they learned that all the tires on the person’s vehicles were deflated with punctures to the sidewalls. Police also say a black wallet was missing from one of the vehicles as well.
