A girl of about 2 years old was found standing in a hallway somewhere in Fergus Falls over the noon hour on Monday. She could not or would not tell the people who found her where she belonged. After waiting for 15 minutes for someone to come looking for her the police were called.

The Fergus Falls officer who responded was able to follow the child back to where she belonged and she was reunited with her sitter.

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments