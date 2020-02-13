A toddler was taken to Tri-County Healthcare in Wadena by ambulance with a nosebleed Wednesday after a conservation officer reported a vehicle rollover on County Highway 52 northeast of Deer Creek.

The driver of the vehicle, Barbara Jean Zick, 21, of Deer Creek, was cited for not having the 2-year-old in a car seat. 

Zick told a deputy she lost control on an icy road when she took evasive action to avoid a deer.

 

 

