A toddler was taken to Tri-County Healthcare in Wadena by ambulance with a nosebleed Wednesday after a conservation officer reported a vehicle rollover on County Highway 52 northeast of Deer Creek.
The driver of the vehicle, Barbara Jean Zick, 21, of Deer Creek, was cited for not having the 2-year-old in a car seat.
Zick told a deputy she lost control on an icy road when she took evasive action to avoid a deer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.