A caller took action on Laurel Street Sunday after a toddler was seen hanging outside a second-floor window which did not have a screen.
After knocking on the door and receiving no answer, the complainant phoned the Fergus Falls Police Department. A police officer talked to a juvenile babysitter and the window was closed and locked.
