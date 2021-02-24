The Fergus Falls Police Department sent an officer out Monday afternoon when a caller reported that two children, in the 2-3-year-old range, were yelling for their mom from the vehicle they were inside.
The complainant told the officer the children had been left unattended for approximately 20 minutes.
The offer spoke with a woman by phone and found her to be very uncooperative.
