A call came into the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office July 2 about a family of skunks living under a playhouse on Oakview Heights Drive in Fergus Falls.
The complainant stated that a skunk was living under a playhouse and recently had babies. The DNR told the caller to shoot them. The complainant is worried about the kids in the neighborhood.
Law enforcement advised the caller on the options for skunk removal.
