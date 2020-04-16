The theft of a toolbox and tools was reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday by a resident of Three Lakes Road near Ottertail.

The toolbox contained Rigid Brand tools including skill saw, impact driver and drill, reciprocating saw, a JobMax multi-tool, six batteries and charger and a Bostitch Roofing Nailer.

The complainant told a deputy he would mail a list of other items that had been stolen after speaking with his brother.

 

Sign up for our email newsletters



Load comments