A tornado was spotted on the ground about 10 miles southwest of Elbow Lake on Friday at approximately 3:30 p.m. according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
The tornado was followed by Grant County deputies and fire department personnel for approximately 19 miles as it traveled east/northeast, periodically touching the ground and then retracting into the sky.
The tornado crossed County Highway 54 about 2 miles south of Elbow Lake and continued toward the Pomme De Terre Lake area. The most significant damage occurred on the east side of Pomme De Terre Lake near the Tipsinah Mounds Golf Course.
The tornado uprooted trees, caused minor structural damage to a few homes, downed numerous lines and destroyed a steel shed southwest of Elbow Lake.
No injuries were reported.
A report from Douglas County at 4:37 p.m. Friday alerted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office of a tornado in the Millerville area that was headed toward Urbank.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.