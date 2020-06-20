The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Daniel Beske, chairman of Carlisle Township, stating that have closed the road from County Highway 166 to County Highway 88 Thursday.
Beske told the sheriff’s office that the road had been destroyed due to semi traffic during Highway 210 construction and that it will likely be closed for the rest of the summer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.