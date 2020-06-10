The theft of a black Toyota Tundra was reported Tuesday to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.
The complainant had left the truck along State Highway 108 on Monday after experiencing mechanical problems. When he returned Tuesday and the truck was missing.
The deputy answering the call was told the truck’s transmission had been overheating. The deputy checked with the State Patrol, Wilkin and Clay counties to no avail.
