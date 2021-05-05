The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a possible accident with a tractor a half mile west from Folden Lutheran Church on Monday.
The sheriff’s office said a person was driving a terrogater on the shoulder and pulling a trailer with a tractor on it. The trailer somehow pulled the terrogater into the ditch and caused the trailer and tractor to come to a rest leaning on its right side.
The sheriff’s office assisted with traffic control in the incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.