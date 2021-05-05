The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a possible accident with a tractor a half mile west from Folden Lutheran Church on Monday. 

The sheriff’s office said a person was driving a terrogater on the shoulder and pulling a trailer with a tractor on it. The trailer somehow pulled the terrogater into the ditch and caused the trailer and tractor to come to a rest leaning on its right side. 

The sheriff’s office assisted with traffic control in the incident.

