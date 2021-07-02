The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a tractor and baler on fire about 9 miles north of Bluffton on 610th Avenue on June 23 at approximately 12:59 p.m.
The sheriff’s office says the owner of the equipment was able to get the tractor unhooked. Approximately 2 acres of grassland was burned in the fire. The baler was reported to be a total loss with an estimated value of $30,000.
