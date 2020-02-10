The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 3:23 p.m. Friday of the theft of a Ford 8N tractor with a front end loader and a rear blade. The caller was a resident of North Big McDonald Lake Drive.

It was later found that no theft had occurred. An unknown party had taken the tractor for safekeeping. He had also taken an ATV because he claimed that he had a trade agreement with the owner before he died. 

It was decided the items would be returned until probate was over.

