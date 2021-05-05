A tractor fire was reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 5:24 p.m. on Monday about 6 miles south of New York Mills. 

The tractor fire had spread to grass due to the windy conditions in the area at the time. The sheriff’s office arrived on scene to a fully engulfed fire. After the fire was extinguished, it was determined that there was extensive damage to the International 5080 tractor, with a loader attachment, as well as possible damage to a disc implement. The estimated value of the tractor was $25,000. 

Along with the sheriff’s office, New York Mills police and New York Mills fire responded to the blaze.

 

 

 

 

Load comments