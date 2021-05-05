A tractor fire was reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 5:24 p.m. on Monday about 6 miles south of New York Mills.
The tractor fire had spread to grass due to the windy conditions in the area at the time. The sheriff’s office arrived on scene to a fully engulfed fire. After the fire was extinguished, it was determined that there was extensive damage to the International 5080 tractor, with a loader attachment, as well as possible damage to a disc implement. The estimated value of the tractor was $25,000.
Along with the sheriff’s office, New York Mills police and New York Mills fire responded to the blaze.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.