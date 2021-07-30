A property owner on 360th Street south of Star Lake reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that a tractor was taken from a shed. A responding deputy learned that the abandoned farmsite appeared to have been rummaged through by someone within the last month. The property owner reported a 1930s era Farmall B Culti-Vision hand-crank tractor  missing. A list of other possible stolen items is pending. 

