A 31-year-old Warroad woman was arrested early Thursday after attempting to escape pursuing law enforcement officers aboard a stolen John Deere 4320 tractor.
According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a theft report of a tractor at 3:38 a.m. that had just occurred in the area of 100th Avenue and 250th Street South, north of Hawley.
The caller reported that his tractor and trailer was being driven through a soybean field by the woman.
When deputies arrived and located the tractor and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on it. The driver refused to stop and the deputies continued to follow the suspect for approximately a half-hour. The driver continued through fields in the area and deputies were able to maintain sight of the tractor. Eventually the deputies were able to direct the path of the tractor out of the field and into a swampy area, where it became stuck.
Nicole Rae Cloud was taken into custody for motor vehicle theft, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, criminal damage to property and two outstanding warrants for her arrest. She was transported to the Clay County Jail in Moorhead.
Members of the Hawley Police Department and Barnesville Police Department assisted with the capture.
