A tractor on a farm just east of Devils Lake in rural Perham was reportedly vandalized. The complainant reported the incident to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday at approximately 3:48 p.m. Corn stubble and turkey feathers were stuffed into the engine of a John Deere 4630 tractor parked in a field near the intersection of 410th Avenue and 460th Street. The complainant said the engine now needs to be repaired. The incident is believed to have occurred between June 5-10. The complainant was asked by their insurance provider to make a report with the sheriff’s office. The estimated repair cost of the engine is $6,000-$10,000.

