A business owner contacted Fergus Falls on Monday about issues with a nearby traffic light. The business owner told police that when vehicles are heading south on College Way to Lincoln Avenue with just one or two cars, that when they are trying to make a left turn onto Lincoln, the light will not change to green. The business owner added that it seems to take three or more vehicles to make it change or having additional cars from the opposite direction come to the stop light also. They stated that it has been an ongoing issue, but seemed to be worse recently. The business owner also said that they witnessed two vehicles make a left turn on red, because the light never turned green. The officer said the matter would be referred to the city.
Traffic light intervals questioned
James Allen
