While Fergus Falls police were on routine patrol on Sunday at 12 a.m., an officer observed a red Mazda speed toward a pedestrian walking in a marked crosswalk and honked their horn.

Police stopped the vehicle but stated the driver had already exited and the passengers would not say who was driving. During the stop police learned Christopher James Prince, 21, had a warrant for his arrest. Prince was taken into custody and transported to the Otter Tail County Jail.

