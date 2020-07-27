An 80-foot trailer house with three people and three dogs inside was flipped on its side early Saturday on Long Lake Point Road during a storm north of Fergus Falls.
A significant amount of storm damage occurred in the area. Trees were down and docks, boats and lifts were overturned.
According to the Otter Tail Sheriff’s Office the two owners of the trailer – Scott and Stacy Kolle of County Highway 25 - were able to escape along with a juvenile family member and the three pets with only minor injuries. The Elizabeth Fire Department aided extrication of the family.
The trailer was blown across the roadway making it impassable. Elizabeth Township supervisors were working to clear the road.
