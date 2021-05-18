A resident of a trailer park on Pebble Shores Circle contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department on Monday about kids riding dirt bikes around the trailer park and revving engines.
The resident also reported that in the winter the same youths also rev the engines on snowmobiles constantly. When an officer patrolled the area, they were unable to locate the kids on bikes. The officer spoke with the park manager who stated they would talk to the residents with the minibike. The park manager also stated that they had given permission to ride in the park.
The officer advised that the child should ride in the designated adjoining field which was also permitted by the manager. The officer warned the manager, and the youth, that further complaints could result in a citation.
