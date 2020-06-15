A caller on the 500 block of West Summit Avenue Saturday noticed their neighbor had backed a trailer into their fence.
Law enforcement discovered the tire of the neighbor’s trailer was resting against the caller’s fence with unknown damage being sustained. Photographs were taken and law enforcement spoke with the owner of the trailer. The owner stated that they were out of town until Monday but would get insurance info to the neighbor. The complainant was OK with the arrangement.
