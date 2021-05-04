The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office along with multiple other agencies responded to a report of a fertilizer operator pinned between the rail of a truck and the boom of a spreader near County Road 12 on the southeast side of Long Lake. The person was operating the controls of a fertilizer truck and was in the process of loading a terragator fertilizer spreader. When law enforcement arrived the fertilizer operator was conscious and alert, but appeared to be in pain due to a possible chest injury. The sheriff’s office was assisted by Dalton Rescue, Ashby Ambulance and Life Flight. The person was transported to Lake Region Healthcare.
