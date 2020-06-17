An Otter Tail County deputy was called to an address on State Highway 210 West in Fergus Falls Tuesday evening at 9:04 p.m.
A complainant reported a vehicle had driven off the highway between Ziegler’s Cat and Harvest Homes and became stuck. He asked the complainant for help but his request was declined.
The deputy answering the call found the driver had become stuck on an embankment when he attempted to avoid construction work. The driver attempted to use a Harvest House skid steer without permission of the business.
Beyer’s Towing was contacted for a private tow.
