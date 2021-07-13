A call came into the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Saturday after a tree fell on three people on Lida View Lane.
According to the report, a 10-foot tree with a hammock attached to it fell and struck three people. The three did not sustain life-threatening injuries, but an adult and juvenile were taken to Essentia in Detroit Lakes.
