A business owner contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, May 25 about some taking trees from their tree farm. 

They stated that improved, hybrid improved and black hills spruce are missing or were stolen. Around 700 seedlings and smaller trees that total would total approximately $1,000 in replacement seedlings. 

The complainant stated that the cost does not include the time, labor and maintenance of the trees.

 

Load comments