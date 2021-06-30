Fergus Falls police assisted staff of a local group home on East Everett Street on Saturday, June 26 after an unknown person who was impaired trespassed into the home.
Staff at the group home contacted police dispatch at approximately 7:56 a.m. regarding a trespasser sleeping in the basement of the group home. Upon arrival, police located the trespasser in a bedroom sleeping. The person claimed to be impaired from the night before, and had entered the property through an unlocked door and had fallen asleep. Police noted no other criminal conduct.
Later another call stated the trespasser was back and was pounding on the front door of the home. Police say the person returned to the group home believing their wallet and glasses were there.
The items were not there, however, another nearby resident on the 200 block of East Douglas Avenue had contacted police about finding a pair of shoes and an envelope of cash in their backyard. Police connected the person with the homeowner on Douglas and the items were returned to them. The trespasser was warned by police not to return to either residence.
