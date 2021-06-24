Fergus Falls police discovered some individuals were alleged trespassers at the old dairy site on Stanton Avenue on Monday while following up on a separate vandalism and theft case.
The trespassers were found climbing through a storm drain at the old dairy property construction site and were told to leave by construction workers. Police located the individuals by the nearby railroad tracks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.