The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office took a call Wednesday from a complainant representing the Lakes Recreational board about a trespasser at the Lake Region Recreational Center.

The caller stated that the board had issued a trespass warning to an individual for the recreation center, located on Highway 78, and would like law enforcement to give a warning as well. The caller also stated that if the person trespassed again that they would like them charged for trespassing. 

After several attempts to contact the individual, law enforcement reached them by phone and issued a trespass warning. The individual was told the next time they were on the property they would be charged with trespassing.

Load comments