A couple sleeping in a company vehicle were reported to be trespassing Tuesday on Stanton Avenue in Fergus Falls.
A police officer located a man at the scene and cited him for motor vehicle tampering. He was trespassed from the property by the complainant in the presence of the officer.
The female who reportedly left on foot wearing a gray sweatshirt was not located.
