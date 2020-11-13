A situation between feuding neighbors on 430th Street escalated Wednesday and drew the attention of the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.
A complaint was upset about a neighbor revving his motor and driving by the complainant’s house at a high rate of speed.
The deputy answering the call was told the neighbor’s do had been coming onto his property for the past six months. The dog had allegedly attacked two of his dogs, killed 16 chickens and was going after a calf. The complainant had warned his neighbor several times to keep the dog off his property and had been told she would not kennel or tie up the dog.
The complainant said the dog was back on his property Sunday and was going after a calf when the complainant killed the dog.
The deputy spoke to the driver about his conduct and advised him to stop.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.