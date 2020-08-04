A citizen stopped into the Fergus Falls Police Station Monday to report that the woods west of Melody Lane and north of Park View were attracting suspicious activity.
Using a mown walkway, numerous individuals had been seen entering the woods at various times. Those visiting the woods lived in some nearby apartments. They were not passing through the woods so the suspicion was that they could be using drugs or storing stolen property in the woods.
