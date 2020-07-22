A crate and pallet were found in one of the westbound lanes on I-94 at 5:25 a.m. Wednesday by the State Patrol.
The crate on the pallet had one piece of steel equipment, possibly duct work. The trooper was able to move the crate off the roadway and into the ditch before alerting the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.