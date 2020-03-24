After a trucker dropped off property Saturday at a farm on County Highway 57 it was found to be partially blocking a lane of traffic. Two Otter Tail County deputies assisted the property owner’s son with moving the items out of the road. The son said the property was going to stay at the end of the driveway until it was properly moved by the bank. He was advised against this decision because the property was considered their responsibility.

Another deputy provided a phone number for a party who was coordinating the delivery truck. That party said the truck driver had left the property where it was found because he was seeking to avoid a confrontation.

Sign up for our email newsletters



Load comments