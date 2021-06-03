A resident on the 500 block of South Cascade Street contacted Fergus Falls police on Saturday, May 29 reporting that two older males in a silver truck appeared to be taking pictures of children.
When an officer responded they determined that the two males were just eating food from a nearby fast food restaurant and looking at their phones, and stated that nothing criminal was observed.
