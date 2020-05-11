The Fergus Falls Police Department was notified Friday that a light blue Silverado was continuously slowing down near an address on South Peck Street. The caller said kids were uncomfortable with the driver slowing down.
A police officer questioned the driver and found that he was slowing down in case a child dashed into the street.
