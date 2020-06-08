A call Sunday to the Fergus Falls Police Department reported an accident on Cleveland Avenue.
According to the report, a truck traveling southbound attempted to move out of the way for a mail truck. The mail truck did not see him and pulled out hitting the truck and causing damage to both vehicles. Both vehicles were able to leave the scene and there were no injuries.
