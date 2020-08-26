While on patrol near the intersection of County Highway 127 and State Highway 108 Tuesday morning, an Otter Tail County deputy witnessed a truck traveling with a blown tire.
After stopping the truck he found the driver only had a Class D license and no commercial driver’s license (CDL). The Minnesota State Patrol was contacted for a full vehicle inspection.
The vehicle inspectors determined the truck was grossly overweight by 9,400 pounds. The truck also had numerous equipment issues. The truck was taken out of service by Minnesota State Patrol inspectors who found the same driver and vehicle had been pulled out of service in North Dakota on Aug. 19.
