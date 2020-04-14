A resident of West Lincoln reported a 2020 white superduty truck with a 9mm Glock handgun in the center console was stolen early Tuesday.

Two Fergus Falls police officers checked the I-94 interstate in the area the truck owner reported. No matching vehicles were reported. 

There was some reason to suspect the vehicle might be east of Fergus Falls.

Information about the theft was forwarded to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.

