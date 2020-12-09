A trucker contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department Monday about a missing ring.
The trucker said he had been communicating with someone in Utah who was claiming to have found his stolen family ring. The trucker had been told to send $430 to the party claiming to have found the ring.
The trucker was given advice on scams and options on the return of his ring.
